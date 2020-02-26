J.R. Smith Predicts Miami Heat Will Meet Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat are currently reeling, having lost six of their last eight games.

The team’s latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers even left a bad taste in Bam Adebayo’s mouth.

Even so, the Heat are still in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and considered to be title contenders.

A former NBA champion believes Miami will come out on top of the East in the playoffs.

JR Smith got the Lakers and Heat making the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/G7wkKADMy7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2020

Free agent J.R. Smith, who won a title with the Cavs in 2016, recently had a question-and-answer session with his Instagram followers.

When asked to predict which teams would meet in the 2020 NBA Finals, Smith had a “crazy” response. He answered that the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he is currently rumored to join, will face the Heat.

The Heat have plenty of work to do if they want to compete for a championship this season.

While they have been nearly untouchable at home, their 13-18 win-loss record on the road could spell trouble in the playoffs, especially if they do not have home-court advantage in a series.