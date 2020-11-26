- Isaiah Thomas says he’s ready to sign with Miami Heat if ‘they wit it’
Isaiah Thomas says he’s ready to sign with Miami Heat if ‘they wit it’
- Updated: November 26, 2020
A recent video depicted former All-Star Isaiah Thomas competing in a scrimmage with Miami Heat shorts on.
On Wednesday, Thomas conveyed his interest in playing for the Heat if the franchise is willing to make it happen.
I rock ALL nba shorts in the off season. But if they wit it then I’m wit it lol https://t.co/JkZmB7YFth
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 25, 2020
Thomas, 31, has bounced around the league in recent years.
The point guard last played for the Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards dealt Thomas away midway through the 2019-20 campaign before he was released by the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 40 contests with the Wizards last season, the sharpshooter put up 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Back in his prime, Thomas was one of the best point guards in the association. He had a career-high 28.9 points in addition to 5.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game for the Boston Celtics during the 2016-17 season.
The Heat could certainly use the veteran’s scoring punch and experience off the bench.
