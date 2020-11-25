- Video: 2-time All-Star free agent seen working out in Miami Heat shorts
- Updated: November 25, 2020
Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent.
On Tuesday night, the guard sent social media into a frenzy after posting a video of him participating in a scrimmage with Miami Heat shorts on.
It’s just WORK 🏁 pic.twitter.com/8SXJnbyOAT
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 25, 2020
Thomas, 31, last played for the Washington Wizards.
The veteran collected 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games for the Wizards during the 2019-20 regular season. However, the Wizards shipped Thomas away midway through the season before he got released by the Los Angeles Clippers.
The journeyman has bounced around the league since his heyday with the Boston Celtics.
During the 2016-17 season, Thomas put up a career-high 28.9 points on top of 5.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game for the Celtics.
The 5-foot-9 assassin has playoff career averages of 22.6 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
As for the Heat, they were two wins away from securing the 2020 championship. The franchise could bolster its backcourt or bench with the acquisition of Thomas.
