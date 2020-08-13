 Indiana Pacers Star Offers Bold Message About Beating Miami Heat in Upcoming Playoff Series - Heat Nation
Malcolm Brogdon and Jimmy Butler Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon offered a confident message about the Pacers’ chances of defeating the Heat.

Brogdon’s claim is pretty bold considering the Heat have crushed the Pacers during the season series.

Both teams have battled each other three times during the season, with the Heat cruising to victories in all three matchups. They will play each other one more time on Friday before the 2019-20 regular season comes to a close.

Fans received a sneak peek of the upcoming playoff series when both squads faced off in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Monday. The Heat dumped the Pacers by a score of a 114-92.

Brogdon, 27, is in his first season with the Pacers. The former Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-high 16.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers hold the No. 5 spot.

