- Indiana Pacers Star Offers Bold Message About Beating Miami Heat in Upcoming Playoff Series
- Duncan Robinson Pays Tribute to ‘Real One’ Jimmy Butler for Truck-Sticking Chris Paul
- Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro: ‘He Wants to Bring a Championship to Miami’
- Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game
- Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury
- Chris Bosh Reacts to Historic News of Joe Biden Selecting Kamala Harris as Running Mate
- Report: Miami Heat’s 1st Round Playoff Opponent Officially Set
- Miami Heat Rumors: Heat Willing to Give Up Any 2 Players for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Damian Lillard Putting Up Monster Game Against Dallas Mavericks
- Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers Star Offers Bold Message About Beating Miami Heat in Upcoming Playoff Series
- Updated: August 13, 2020
The Miami Heat are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon offered a confident message about the Pacers’ chances of defeating the Heat.
With their playoff series starting next week, Pacers not least bit concerned by Heat winning first 3 of season series. "I think we have an opportunity to beat this team," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said. "We are going to rise to the occasion and take care of business."
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 13, 2020
Brogdon’s claim is pretty bold considering the Heat have crushed the Pacers during the season series.
Both teams have battled each other three times during the season, with the Heat cruising to victories in all three matchups. They will play each other one more time on Friday before the 2019-20 regular season comes to a close.
Fans received a sneak peek of the upcoming playoff series when both squads faced off in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Monday. The Heat dumped the Pacers by a score of a 114-92.
Brogdon, 27, is in his first season with the Pacers. The former Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-high 16.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers hold the No. 5 spot.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login