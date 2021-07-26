Goran Dragic reacts to Slovenia’s Olympics win after Luka Doncic’s dominant performance

Miami Heat star Goran Dragic took to Twitter to react to Luka Doncic’s dominant performance in Slovenia’s recent victory over Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics.

In the game, Slovenia topped Argentina by a score of 118-100. Doncic carried the load for his team, as he dropped 48 points on 18-for-29 shooting from the field and 6-for-14 shooting from deep. The superstar added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Doncic is quickly becoming one of the best players in the sport, and the Dallas Mavericks are hoping that he will continue to play at a high level for many years to come.

However, if the Mavericks want to win a title with the generational talent, they are going to need to get him some complementary pieces.

As for Dragic, he is coming off of a 2020-21 season with the Heat in which he averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep.

Miami has a team option on Dragic for the 2021-22 season.

The Heat are hoping to bounce back next season after a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It remains to be seen whether Dragic will be a part of the team’s run next year.