 Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa issue powerful messages in wake of being traded by Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic were reportedly traded to the Toronto Raptors in the deal to acquire Kyle Lowry, the two players offered gratitude and praise for the Miami Heat organization.

Achiuwa was drafted by the Heat only last November with the 20th overall pick, starting four of the 61 regular season games he played during the 2020-21 campaign. He only averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, but clearly gained some valuable insight into what it takes to make it in the NBA.

As for Dragic, he served a much longer tenure with the Heat. He was acquired in the 2014-15 season and went on to play six more seasons with the team. He earned All-Star honors in the 2017-18 season and held averages of 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game with the squad.

Achiuwa figures to be a nice, young piece for the Raptors. Dragic could likely be moved once again.

Whatever the future holds for both players, it’s clear that they have nothing but fond things to say about the Heat.

