Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa issue powerful messages in wake of being traded by Miami Heat

- Updated: August 3, 2021
After Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic were reportedly traded to the Toronto Raptors in the deal to acquire Kyle Lowry, the two players offered gratitude and praise for the Miami Heat organization.
@MiamiHEAT ♥️ pic.twitter.com/W4cir9O9fc
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) August 3, 2021
Never allow your sense of self to become associated with your sense of job. If your job vanishes, your self doesn’t!! #Whatif #onlytheviolentsurvuve
— Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) August 3, 2021
Precious Achiuwa to ESPN on being traded from Heat, "I think it was a great place that I got drafted by. Not just that I was able to play, I was able to learn a lot, to learn accountability from the first day."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 3, 2021
Achiuwa was drafted by the Heat only last November with the 20th overall pick, starting four of the 61 regular season games he played during the 2020-21 campaign. He only averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, but clearly gained some valuable insight into what it takes to make it in the NBA.
As for Dragic, he served a much longer tenure with the Heat. He was acquired in the 2014-15 season and went on to play six more seasons with the team. He earned All-Star honors in the 2017-18 season and held averages of 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game with the squad.
Achiuwa figures to be a nice, young piece for the Raptors. Dragic could likely be moved once again.
Whatever the future holds for both players, it’s clear that they have nothing but fond things to say about the Heat.
