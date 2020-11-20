Comedian Gerald Huston had an interesting and intimate question for Gabrielle Union, the wife of Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade, while on social media.

The comments were made during the highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

Union made her name as an actress during the 1990s by appearing in the movies “She’s All That” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”

After divorcing former NFL running back Chris Howard, she started dating Wade in 2008. Union and Wade eventually got married in 2014.

One of their sons, Zaire Wade, is a rising basketball prospect. He just completed his time at Sierra Canyon School, a private school in the San Fernando Valley.

This past season, the younger Wade played on the same team as Bronny James, the son of the elder Wade’s former teammate LeBron James.

The elder Wade seems to be enjoying his retirement, and he’s also given back. He and Union recently funded high-quality treatment for LGBTQ individuals amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.