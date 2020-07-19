- Former Miami Heat Youngster Loses It After Discovering OnlyFans in NBA Bubble
Former Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow reacted to discovering OnlyFans on Sunday afternoon.
bruh … These “angles” getting out of control
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 19, 2020
these not even thirst traps anymore …
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 19, 2020
only fans must be OD
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 19, 2020
It seems that Winslow may have too much time on his hands in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Winslow, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Andre Iguodala trade, spent his first five NBA seasons in Miami.
The Duke University product could still find himself in the playoffs in 2020, as the Grizzlies are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Winslow has appeared in just 11 games this season after suffering a back injury in December.
The 24-year-old is with Memphis for the league’s restart later this month, but had originally ripped the NBA’s plan, claiming that the league only cares about money.
Memphis likely envisions Winslow as a solid complement to a young core that features guard Ja Morant as well as forwards Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr.
For his career, Winslow averages 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
