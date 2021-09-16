ESPN experts predict Erik Spoelstra to win Coach of the Year award

According to a preseason prediction poll, ESPN’s panel of experts believes Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will be named the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year.

1. Erik Spoelstra | Miami Heat: 23 points (5.6% first-place votes)

2. Steve Nash | Brooklyn Nets: 22 points (22.2% first-place votes)

3. Ime Udoka | Boston Celtics: 16 points (16.7% first-place votes)

4. Quin Snyder | Utah Jazz: 14 points (5.6% first-place votes)

5. Taylor Jenkins | Memphis Grizzlies: 13 points (11.1% first-place votes)

6. Monty Williams | Phoenix Suns: 12 points (5.6% first-place votes)

7. Steve Kerr | Golden State Warriors: 11 points (5.6% first-place votes)

T-8. Frank Vogel | Los Angeles Lakers: 8 points (5.6% first-place votes)

T-8. Rick Carlisle | Indiana Pacers: 8 points (5.6% first-place votes)

T-8. Nate McMillan | Atlanta Hawks: 8 points (5.6% first-place votes)

Spoelstra narrowly edged out Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash for the top spot. Interestingly, Nash received a bigger share of first-place votes than Spoelstra did, but Miami’s leader ended up with more total points.

This award often goes to the coach whose team most greatly exceeds expectations. Spoelstra is certainly in a favorable position in that regard. Given some of the Heat’s offseason additions, the team is primed to make some noise in the upcoming campaign.

Kyle Lowry headlines the group of newcomers for the team. His presence could help take things to the next level for Miami.

The Heat are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in a span of three seasons after getting there in the 2019-20 campaign.