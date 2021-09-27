Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo has had ‘tremendous’ offseason, claims there’s no timetable for his return

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recently offered some insight into Victor Oladipo’s offseason and recovery from injury.

It sounds like there’s no timeline for Oladipo’s return. However, the guard has had a “tremendous” offseason, according to Spoelstra.

Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: "I do not have a timeline for Vic. But he has had a tremendous offseason." — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 27, 2021

Oladipo is recovering from a right quadriceps tendon injury that was surgically repaired. At one point, the Heat were optimistic about him potentially returning to action ahead of schedule, but it sounds like that might not be the case anymore.

It was reported last week that Oladipo hadn’t been cleared for full-court work yet.

The Heat certainly want the two-time All-Star back as soon as possible, but the team isn’t going to risk his health to do so. Once he’s cleared to return to action, Miami will get a huge boost.

In addition to being a very good defender, the former first-round pick averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He shot 40.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep. However, he did only manage to play in 33 games total last season. He played just four for Miami before going down with the injury.

Time will tell when he makes his 2021-22 season debut.