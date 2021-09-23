Report: Victor Oladipo still not cleared for full-court work despite initial optimism

According to a report, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has not been cleared for full-court work despite some earlier optimism that he’d return from surgery ahead of schedule.

“Despite initial optimism from Oladipo’s surgeon that he’d be ready to return by the first of November, five-plus months after his May surgery, Oladipo has not yet been cleared for full-court work,” wrote David Aldridge of The Athletic. “Miami doesn’t need to rush the 29-year-old, who played just four games after being acquired from Houston by the Heat, from his latest injury. The Heat are stacked at the wings, with Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and [P.J.] Tucker all capable of playing alongside Jimmy Butler.”

Oladipo will provide the Heat with a massive boost once he’s deemed ready for action, but his recovery should be the top priority until then.

The two-time All-Star appeared in just four games for Miami during the 2020-21 season, so Heat fans didn’t get a very good look at him. However, a lot of folks have very high hopes for his potential impact on this squad.

Oladipo has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s a 43.8 percent shooter from the field and 34.7 percent shooter from deep.

The 29-year-old is also an elite defender when healthy. Miami’s roster is loaded with great defensive players, so Oladipo should fit right in. It will be very interesting to see if his presence helps the Heat emerge as contenders in the 2021-22 season.