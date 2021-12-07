Erik Spoelstra says he needs to ‘do a better job’ amid the Miami Heat’s recent struggles

The Miami Heat’s 2021-22 campaign started with a bang. For the most part, the team cruised through the first month of the season.

But lately, the Heat have hit some rocky waters, and they’re learning what it’s like to deal with some adversity. Amid the squad’s recent struggles, head coach Erik Spoelstra thinks that he needs to “do a better job.”

“I have to do a better job getting the team organized and getting the team comfortable, where the ball’s going, how we’re going to play offensively,” Spoelstra said. “I definitely have to do a better job.”

The Heat have lost two straight games and four of their last five. As a result of their rough stretch, their overall record has dipped to 14-11 on the season. They’re three games back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The injury bug hasn’t been particularly kind to Miami at certain points lately. Arguably the biggest blow the team has suffered so far has been the loss of Bam Adebayo, who is expected to miss several weeks due to thumb surgery.

The star big man has missed each of the team’s last four games, and the Heat have gone 1-3 in those contests. It’s clear how vital he is to the team’s success. Until he’s able to return, Miami is going to have to find a way to grind out some victories and stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat’s next contest will come on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.