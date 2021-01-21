 Erik Spoelstra insinuates NBA forcing Miami Heat to play short-handed may have worsened Tyler Herro's injury - Heat Nation
Erik Spoelstra insinuates NBA forcing Miami Heat to play short-handed may have worsened Tyler Herro's injury

Tyler Herro and Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat were forced to play the Philadelphia 76ers with just eight active players earlier this month.

Second-year guard Tyler Herro was one of the active players, and the talented youngster is now dealing with neck spasms.

On Thursday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the NBA forcing the Heat to play despite their irregularly thin roster may have worsened Herro’s issue.

At current, Herro remains questionable for his team’s game versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Heat are still short-handed. In their most recent win over the Raptors, they had just nine players take the court.

The Heat have now won two straight games, and a win tomorrow would get them back to an even record on the season.

Hopefully, Herro will be able to go in tomorrow’s game. If he’s not, it’s possible Spoelstra will continue to air his grievances with the league.

