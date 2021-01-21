The Miami Heat were forced to play the Philadelphia 76ers with just eight active players earlier this month.

Second-year guard Tyler Herro was one of the active players, and the talented youngster is now dealing with neck spasms.

On Thursday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the NBA forcing the Heat to play despite their irregularly thin roster may have worsened Herro’s issue.

Erik Spoelstra says Heat were in constant contact with NBA when forced to play with only eight twice in Philadelphia. Says forcing Tyler Herro into such action might have exacerbated Herro's neck spasms. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 21, 2021

At current, Herro remains questionable for his team’s game versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Tyler Herro (neck spasms) practiced today, is still questionable for Friday vs. Raptors. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 21, 2021

The Heat are still short-handed. In their most recent win over the Raptors, they had just nine players take the court.

The Heat have now won two straight games, and a win tomorrow would get them back to an even record on the season.

Hopefully, Herro will be able to go in tomorrow’s game. If he’s not, it’s possible Spoelstra will continue to air his grievances with the league.