Erik Spoelstra Blown Away by Jimmy Butler After NBA Bubble Hotline Complaint
- Updated: July 15, 2020
Last week, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler reportedly had security sent to his hotel room because he was working out too loudly in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
On Wednesday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Butler’s work ethic in light of the compliant.
On NBA getting complaint on hotline about Butler dribbling in his room, Spoelstra said: "That's why I LOVE Jimmy. He has unparalleled work ethic, willing to do anything." Praises his discipline.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 15, 2020
The partnership between Butler and Spoelstra has been fantastic in the All-Star’s first season with the Heat.
The Heat acquired Butler in a trade last summer. The team had to part ways with Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and a 2023 first-round draft pick to get a hold of him.
The veteran is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game this season. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
In addition to his amazing play, Butler has been a great leader within the organization. Multiple players have cited Butler’s presence as a reason for the team’s success this year.
The Heat resume their season on Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.
