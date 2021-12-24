Dwyane Wade’s reaction to crazy idea that he could return to NBA next week

The notion that retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade could return to the court soon was something the three-time champion found hilarious.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak around the NBA, a number of teams have signed surprising players to deals. The NBA’s hardship exception lets teams add temporary roster spots beyond the 15-man roster limit in order to accommodate teams impacted by injury or illness.

Wade put together a sparkling career with three different NBA teams, though the idea of him rejoining the Heat might be problematic. That’s because after he retired, Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, which could be seen by some as a conflict of interest.

Even if Wade were open to rejoining the Heat, there would be some questions about whether he would be able to remain healthy, given the fact that he turns 40 next month.

The Heat have been touched by the surge in positive COVID-19 cases within the NBA. They have also had to deal with injuries to key players.

Entering the Heat’s game on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, the team has won five of its last seven games. That improvement has come immediately after the team struggled with four losses in a five-game stretch.

With the Heat not expecting to reach the stage where contacting Wade might become a possibility, they’re focusing on improving their 19-13 record with the players they currently have available. Thursday’s game against the Pistons is the second of a four-game stretch at home for Miami.