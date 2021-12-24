- Dwyane Wade’s reaction to crazy idea that he could return to NBA next week
- Report: Detroit Pistons dealing with COVID-19 outbreak ahead of matchup with Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade unsure Miami Heat would have won more titles if LeBron James stayed: ‘That Golden State team was right on our heels’
- Omer Yurtseven’s firm 3-word response to Udonis Haslem ‘crushing him every day’
- Report: 2 former Miami Heat players on ballot for 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Report: Miami Heat planning to sign G League standout to 10-day contract
- Iman Shumpert says LeBron James ‘ruined basketball’ by joining the Miami Heat
- Max Strus says that he gets confused for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in public
- Miami Heat release MRI results on P.J. Tucker’s latest leg injury
- Max Strus’ pessimistic comments regarding Miami Heat’s season thus far
Dwyane Wade’s reaction to crazy idea that he could return to NBA next week
- Updated: December 23, 2021
The notion that retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade could return to the court soon was something the three-time champion found hilarious.
😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t https://t.co/aRHFJrw44b
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 23, 2021
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak around the NBA, a number of teams have signed surprising players to deals. The NBA’s hardship exception lets teams add temporary roster spots beyond the 15-man roster limit in order to accommodate teams impacted by injury or illness.
Wade put together a sparkling career with three different NBA teams, though the idea of him rejoining the Heat might be problematic. That’s because after he retired, Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, which could be seen by some as a conflict of interest.
Even if Wade were open to rejoining the Heat, there would be some questions about whether he would be able to remain healthy, given the fact that he turns 40 next month.
The Heat have been touched by the surge in positive COVID-19 cases within the NBA. They have also had to deal with injuries to key players.
Entering the Heat’s game on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, the team has won five of its last seven games. That improvement has come immediately after the team struggled with four losses in a five-game stretch.
With the Heat not expecting to reach the stage where contacting Wade might become a possibility, they’re focusing on improving their 19-13 record with the players they currently have available. Thursday’s game against the Pistons is the second of a four-game stretch at home for Miami.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login