Dwyane Wade’s joyous 6-word reaction to Mario Chalmers getting 2nd chance with Miami Heat

- Updated: December 30, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat.
This feels good!!! The Champ is here!!! @mchalmers15 https://t.co/G7cUmiuRmJ
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 30, 2021
Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The duo won a pair of NBA titles together with the Heat alongside Chris Bosh and LeBron James.
The Heat are hoping that the veteran guard will provide them with some depth at the guard position with Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent among the players in the league’s health and safety protocols.
Wade is clearly stoked that one of his teammates is getting a second chance with the organization that they both had a major impact on during their NBA careers.
Chalmers has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he was with the Grizzlies. However, the University of Kansas product is familiar with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the organization, and he should fit in seamlessly with this year’s team.
The Heat are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 22-13 record. While Miami may not have the star power of James and Wade like it did when Chalmers won two titles with the franchise, the Heat are still contenders this season.
For his career, Chalmers averages 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Chalmers will have a chance to make his return to Miami’s lineup when the Heat take on the Houston Rockets on Friday.
