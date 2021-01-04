The NBA world was in awe with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry after he responded to a slow start to the season with a 62-point explosion on Sunday night.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a hilarious portrayal of Curry’s possible expression when he woke up on Sunday morning.

Steph woke up today like…. pic.twitter.com/2gj9sBNm5A — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 4, 2021

Curry, 32, faced criticism for the Warriors’ subpar start to the season.

The Warriors got blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday by a score 123-98. However, Curry turned the page around in a rematch between both teams on Sunday.

He erupted for a career-high 62 points, five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of action in the Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Trail Blazers. Curry made eight triples and 18 shots from the free-throw line in the masterful performance.

As for Wade, he’s always had an appreciation for Curry. The Heat’s all-time leading scorer recently expressed his awe to see Curry back on the court this season.

The Warriors hold a 3-3 record this season.