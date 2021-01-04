 Dwyane Wade's hilarious reaction after Stephen Curry erupts for 62 points vs. Trail Blazers - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction after Stephen Curry erupts for 62 points vs. Trail Blazers

Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction after Stephen Curry erupts for 62 points vs. Trail Blazers

Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry

The NBA world was in awe with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry after he responded to a slow start to the season with a 62-point explosion on Sunday night.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a hilarious portrayal of Curry’s possible expression when he woke up on Sunday morning.

Curry, 32, faced criticism for the Warriors’ subpar start to the season.

The Warriors got blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday by a score 123-98. However, Curry turned the page around in a rematch between both teams on Sunday.

He erupted for a career-high 62 points, five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of action in the Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Trail Blazers. Curry made eight triples and 18 shots from the free-throw line in the masterful performance.

As for Wade, he’s always had an appreciation for Curry. The Heat’s all-time leading scorer recently expressed his awe to see Curry back on the court this season.

The Warriors hold a 3-3 record this season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login