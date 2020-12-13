Retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade expressed amazement at Stephen Curry’s return to the court, which apparently has added a new aspect to the Golden State veteran’s pregame repertoire.

Curry missed almost all of the 2019-20 season due to injury after putting together a tremendous string of seasons that included six straight selections to the All-Star Game. During this span, he helped the Warriors win three NBA titles and earned a pair of league MVP awards on an individual level.

During his run of success, Curry became known for his 20-minute routine prior to games that began with a series of drills and ended with a 40-foot shot from a tunnel leading to the Warriors’ locker room.

Adherence to that routine obviously paid off, given the accolades and team success that Curry was able to enjoy. However, that abruptly ended last year when the veteran was laid up.

Curry will be seeking to get the Warriors back on track for the 2020-21 campaign after they fell apart last season in the wake of his injury and that of fellow Warriors backcourt star Klay Thompson.

While the Warriors may not be at the same level they were from just a few years ago, Curry should continue to be someone to watch both before and during games.