Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to Simone Biles withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics
- Updated: July 28, 2021
Gymnastics wizard Simone Biles caused quite a stir by withdrawing from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade defended Biles’ decision on his Instagram Story.
Biles, 24, is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.
As a matter of fact, some saw her as the emerging face of the Olympics following the retirements of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt.
The NBA world has shown major support for Biles. After all, the NBA is one of the most progressive leagues when it comes to mental health and the ability to talk about it.
Wade, who retired from professional basketball in 2019, participated in the Olympics a couple times. He led the 2008 Olympic squad to a gold medal in Beijing.
Now, rising star Bam Adebayo is representing the Heat in the Tokyo games. Team USA routed Iran by a score of 120-66 in their second game of the tournament to get back on winning track and gain their first win of the Olympics.
