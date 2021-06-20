- Dwyane Wade’s ecstatic reaction to Paul George and Clippers advancing to Western Conference Finals
- Updated: June 19, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered congratulations to both the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George following their comeback victory on Friday that sent them to the Western Conference finals.
More dues to pay! Congrts to the @LAClippers this was earned and well deserved! Iam happy for @Yg_Trece 🤝
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 19, 2021
Wade was no doubt impressed with the way the Clippers managed to bounce back from a 25-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz, 131-119, in Game 6 of their series.
The fact that the Clippers managed to make that comeback without having Kawhi Leonard available made the surge even more remarkable.
George put together a strong performance in the win by contributing 28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. That effort helped wipe away some of the frustration that George undoubtedly felt after the Clippers collapsed in last year’s conference semifinals after holding a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.
Wade’s classy gesture may have not been surprising to the Heat fan base, but it had to come with a twinge of pain to the future Hall of Famer since he recently purchased an ownership share in the Jazz.
