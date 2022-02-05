- Dwyane Wade’s 1-emoji reaction to Zaire’s massive block in G League game
- Miami Heat’s stunning chances of being LeBron James’ next team according to oddsmakers
- Kyle Lowry opens up on ‘extremely tough’ last couple weeks due to family issue
- Jimmy Butler’s candid response when asked about Tyler Herro’s All-Star snub
- Report: Miami Heat roll out star-studded starting 5 ahead of matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Video: Kyle Lowry gets hilariously roasted in new Super Bowl commercial
- Report: Kyle Lowry could be back ‘soon’ with the Miami Heat
- Shaquille O’Neal doubts Miami Heat will make NBA Finals this season: ‘This isn’t their year’
- Gabe Vincent talks starting PG duties for Miami Heat, relationship with Kyle Lowry and why bubble run wasn’t a fluke
- Dwyane Wade’s legendary summation of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement
Dwyane Wade’s 1-emoji reaction to Zaire’s massive block in G League game
- Updated: February 5, 2022
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a social media endorsement of a clutch block by his son Zaire in a G League matchup.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 5, 2022
The younger Wade, who turned 20 on Friday, is in his first season with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. The club is affiliated with the Utah Jazz, the NBA team that the elder Wade purchased an ownership stake in last year.
Given his family connections, the younger Wade’s basketball career has been a public point of interest for a long time. He has clearly come a long way over the years.
The younger Wade’s decision to become part of the G League might have been seen by some as surprising, given the fact that he had college offers from a number of different programs. Taking a different path often works out for players who are looking to eventually reach the NBA. The Wade family clearly feels that this is the best possible route for the youngster.
Commenting on social media on any number of subjects is something that the elder Wade has done on a regular basis. Given his high profile, his comments inevitably draw much more attention than those of a less prominent figure.
It’s far too early to determine whether or not the younger Wade will end up putting together an epic basketball career like his father did. However, if the younger Wade is able to deliver plays like his recent block on a consistent basis, then the future could be very bright for him in the basketball world.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login