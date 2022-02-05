Dwyane Wade’s 1-emoji reaction to Zaire’s massive block in G League game

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a social media endorsement of a clutch block by his son Zaire in a G League matchup.

The younger Wade, who turned 20 on Friday, is in his first season with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. The club is affiliated with the Utah Jazz, the NBA team that the elder Wade purchased an ownership stake in last year.

Given his family connections, the younger Wade’s basketball career has been a public point of interest for a long time. He has clearly come a long way over the years.

The younger Wade’s decision to become part of the G League might have been seen by some as surprising, given the fact that he had college offers from a number of different programs. Taking a different path often works out for players who are looking to eventually reach the NBA. The Wade family clearly feels that this is the best possible route for the youngster.

Commenting on social media on any number of subjects is something that the elder Wade has done on a regular basis. Given his high profile, his comments inevitably draw much more attention than those of a less prominent figure.

It’s far too early to determine whether or not the younger Wade will end up putting together an epic basketball career like his father did. However, if the younger Wade is able to deliver plays like his recent block on a consistent basis, then the future could be very bright for him in the basketball world.