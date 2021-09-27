Dwyane Wade shows off new tattoo that includes incredible tribute to Miami Heat - Heat Nation

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently got some new ink on his body, and it’s likely to make Heat fans very proud.

The three-time champion paid incredible tribute to the Heat with some unique imaging.

Wade, 39, is adored by Heat fans.

The 2006 NBA Finals MVP led the Heat to many highs during his career in the NBA. In addition, he cemented himself as one of the best shooting guards in the league history while in Miami.

During his 16-year career in the NBA, Wade held averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He retired in 2019.

While Wade has gone on to pursue many other endeavors, he has kept his ties to the city of Miami. Of course, his latest tattoo is clear signal that the love will never be lost.