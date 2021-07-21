- Dwyane Wade sends high praise to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks after Finals victory
- Updated: July 21, 2021
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, and they were led by an exalted Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade paid tribute to the Greek Freak and his newly crowned squad.
Legendary 🏆 Congrts to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 21, 2021
The Bucks are a study in overcoming painful playoff defeats to reach the promised land. They had to endure a humiliating five-game loss to Wade’s former team in last year’s playoffs despite being heavily favored.
In this year’s NBA Finals, the Bucks fell behind 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns and looked to be behind the eight ball. However, they won the next four games to claim the world title while showing all the qualities and intangibles that are befitting of a champion.
Wade, of course, can relate. His Heat trailed the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 Finals 2-0, only to come back to claim the championship in six games.
As Antetokounmpo did this year, Wade had one of the more dominant Finals performances ever to carry his team to the promised land.
As the old saying goes, greatness knows greatness.
