Report: Ben Simmons Has Been Training With Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade was recently seen in a gym alongside Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in Los Angeles.

Simmons, 23, is preparing for a resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The NBA paused the season three months ago due to the novel coronavirus. However, there is tremendous optimism that the 2019-20 campaign will be resumed in late July, despite recent concerns from numerous players.

On the season, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The All-Star is one of the best guards in the NBA.

As for Wade, the retired three-time champion is enjoying the NBA from a distance.

Ironically, Wade’s final playoff experience came against Simmons and the 76ers in the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 2006 NBA Finals MVP concluded his career with averages 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.