- Report: Ben Simmons Has Been Training With Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles
- Report: Udonis Haslem Joins LeBron James in Fight Against Black Voter Suppression
- Report: Miami Heat Interested in Acquiring Denver Nuggets’ Paul Millsap This Summer
- Meyers Leonard Fires NSFW Shot at NASCAR Driver for Quitting Because of Confederate Flag Ban
- Mario Chalmers Indicates He’s Ready to Replace NBA Players That Aren’t Willing to Return This Season
- Report: Miami Heat Players ‘All in’ for Restarting Season, Aren’t Pushing NBA to Change Protocols
- Chris Silva Opens Up About Heartbreaking Loss of Former Coach and ‘Father Figure’
- Report: Miami Heat Have ‘Made It Known’ They’ll Target Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo in 2021
- Report: ‘Faction of Players’ Discussing If NBA Restart Is ‘Good Idea’
- Video: Dwyane Wade, Erik Spoelstra Show Udonis Haslem Love During Massive Birthday Extravaganza
Report: Ben Simmons Has Been Training With Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles
- Updated: June 12, 2020
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade was recently seen in a gym alongside Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in Los Angeles.
Simmons, 23, is preparing for a resumption of the 2019-20 season.
The NBA paused the season three months ago due to the novel coronavirus. However, there is tremendous optimism that the 2019-20 campaign will be resumed in late July, despite recent concerns from numerous players.
On the season, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The All-Star is one of the best guards in the NBA.
As for Wade, the retired three-time champion is enjoying the NBA from a distance.
Ironically, Wade’s final playoff experience came against Simmons and the 76ers in the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs.
The 2006 NBA Finals MVP concluded his career with averages 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login