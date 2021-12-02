Dwyane Wade says goodbye to Staples Center by highlighting beautiful final memory

It was revealed last month that Staples Center, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, will be known as Crypto.com Arena starting in late December.

The venue will also undergo a major renovation.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who played his fair share of games at Staples Center throughout his career, recently took to Instagram to say goodbye to the arena before it changes its name.

Wade certainly made a lot of memories at Staples Center during his 16 years in the NBA. It’s often regarded as one of the most iconic venues in the league. It was never Wade’s home arena.

The name change and renovation don’t mean the venue is going anywhere, but it’s definitely the end of an era. The new name will probably take some time to get used to for fans.

Wade’s NBA career came to an end after the 2018-19 campaign, and he accomplished a lot.

The Heat star racked up 13 All-Star selections and three NBA titles. All of Miami’s NBA championships so far came when Wade was a member of the organization.

Wade finished his playing days with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He knocked down 48.0 percent of his shots from the field.

Today, the 39-year-old works with the Utah Jazz. He bought an ownership stake in the organization earlier this year and has been spending a lot of time around the franchise ever since. The Jazz are off to a great start this season, as they’re 14-7 on the year.