Dwyane Wade Responds After Dennis Rodman Approves of His Hair Style
- Updated: May 25, 2020
Over the weekend, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade changed his hair color a couple of times.
However, Wade appeared to land with red hair on Sunday. Of course, former Chicago Bulls big man Dennis Rodman approved of the guard’s selection.
Rodman, one of the NBA’s most eccentric personalities, displayed red hair when he played in the league. In fact, he portrayed a variety of different hair designs and colors during his time in the association.
Wade, on the other hand, didn’t tinker with his personal appearance that much over the course of his 16-year career.
Yet, the 2006 Finals MVP appeared to really amuse fans by conducting a capacious set of changes with his hair during the weekend. After all, it is really hard to disdain Wade.
The 6-foot-4 veteran is the face of the Heat’s franchise. He acquired a bevy of accomplishments in Miami, headlined by three championships.
In addition, Wade is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.
Over the course of his career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
