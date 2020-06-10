Dwyane Wade Reminisces on His Iconic Pregame Routine With Miami Heat

On Wednesday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reflected on the iconic pregame ritual that he used to do to prepare for NBA games.

Wade, 38, retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

However, avid fans still remember his famous pregame pull-up ritual. Perhaps it is one of the reasons why he went on to have so many amazing contests during his playing days.

The former shooting guard compiled three championships, a Finals MVP trophy and several other accolades over the course of his storied career in the league.

Furthermore, he is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.

In addition to the phenomenal performances he provided on the court, he served the community in numerous ways off of the hardwood.

As a matter of fact, the veteran has been extremely vocal about social justice as protests continue to take place across the country.

Wade finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per game.