- Dwyane Wade Approves as Gabrielle Union Unleashes Angry Rant About Racism
- Dwyane Wade Earned Insane Amount of Money on Instagram During Quarantine
- Kelly Olynyk to Earn Lofty Contract Bonus as Result of NBA Resuming 2019-20 Season
- Meyers Leonard Reacts to the Announcement of the NBA Returning With the Perfect GIF
- Report: NBA Announces Official Plan to Return for 2019-20 Season
- Report: Jimmy Butler Takes Big Step in Returning to Miami Heat Practice
- Dwyane Wade Urges People to Take Significant Action in Latest Social Media Post
- Miami Heat Rumors: Bradley Beal Holds Heat in ‘High Regard’
- Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Among Others Rally Around Udonis Haslem’s Plea for Justice
- Tyler Herro ‘Stands With People of Color’ as He Breaks His Silence on Racial Injustice
Dwyane Wade Approves as Gabrielle Union Unleashes Angry Rant About Racism
- Updated: June 4, 2020
Following Gabrielle Union’s passionate rant on racism, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade backed up his wife’s tweet on Thursday.
What she said https://t.co/YOUeNSGqra
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 4, 2020
Wade and Union have been extremely vocal about social issues.
The country is currently in a unique state.
Protests and riots have materialized in several cities all across the nation. The outbreak is in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.
Protesters are hoping to see justice come forth for Floyd and racism and police brutality brought to light.
While it’s only been a short time since the protests broke out, there is vast change sweeping across the country. Multiple people and corporations have spoken out and called out racism, white supremacy and police brutality in recent days.
Surely, Union is making a difference with her passionate and progressive statements.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login