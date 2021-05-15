- Dwyane Wade give enthusiastic endorsement of J. Cole’s new album ‘The Off-Season’
- Updated: May 15, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is offering an enthusiastic endorsement of his good friend J. Cole’s new album, which he plans on listening to this weekend.
@JColeNC is talking his 🤬 I’ll be on this Album for the weekend 😤
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 15, 2021
Cole’s new album is entitled “The Off-Season” and features references to current players such as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant.
The basketball mentions are nothing new to Cole, whose connections to the sport include playing for Sanford High School in North Carolina and a brief period as a walk-on at St. John’s University.
Cole also performed during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2019, with Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, also there for the weekend.
✅ Helped out Dennis Smith Jr. at the Dunk Contest
✅ Performed at the NBA All-Star Game in his home state
✅ Gave a shout-out to 21 Savage
✅ Rocked the throwback Hornets jacket
What a weekend for @JColeNC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/97swvN6VMp
— ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2019
Wade recently became a part owner of the Utah Jazz, but it’s clear that his interests outside of the NBA offer plenty of excitement for the future Hall of Famer.
