J. Cole and Dwyane Wade Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is offering an enthusiastic endorsement of his good friend J. Cole’s new album, which he plans on listening to this weekend.

Cole’s new album is entitled “The Off-Season” and features references to current players such as Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant.

The basketball mentions are nothing new to Cole, whose connections to the sport include playing for Sanford High School in North Carolina and a brief period as a walk-on at St. John’s University.

Cole also performed during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2019, with Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, also there for the weekend.

Wade recently became a part owner of the Utah Jazz, but it’s clear that his interests outside of the NBA offer plenty of excitement for the future Hall of Famer.

