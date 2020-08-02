- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Kelly Olynyk Joining Him in Miami Heat History Books
- Video: Jimmy Butler Yells ‘F–k You Bam’ Live on Air After Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Game
- Video: Jimmy Butler Gets Denied by NBA Officials as He Tries to Play With Blank Jersey
- Report: Miami Heat Announce New Starting Lineup for 1st Seeding Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Report: Denver Nuggets to Be Without 3 Starters vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Clowns LeBron James for His Defense on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Season Restart
- Former Miami Heat Player Posts Worrisome Social Media Message About Suicide
- Report: KZ Okpala Studying Footage of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Pippen
- Dwyane Wade’s Hilarious Reaction to Incredible Opening Night in NBA Bubble
- Derrick Jones Jr. Reiterates Desire to Guard Opponent’s Best Player Every Single Night
Dwyane Wade Reacts to Kelly Olynyk Joining Him in Miami Heat History Books
- Updated: August 2, 2020
In the Miami Heat’s blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Kelly Olynyk caught fire in the final frame.
The big man scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. As a result, he joined Heat legend Dwyane Wade in the organization’s history books by being the only other Heat player to ever accomplish that feat.
Once Wade caught wind of the history-making performance, he took to Twitter to celebrate the accomplishment.
Statue Status! https://t.co/C3tEVe6mS3
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 2, 2020
Of course, Wade is merely joking. Still, it is great to see how tuned in he is to his former team as they restart their 2019-20 season inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
As for the Heat, they got their restart off with a bang versus the Nuggets. After a competitive first half, the Heat managed to take control of the shorthanded Denver team.
They ended up winning the game handily, 125-105.
Olynyk led the bench unit in scoring, while All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led the starters offensively with 22 points each.
Up next, the Heat will take on the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Monday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login