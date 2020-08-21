Miami Heat veterans Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler have built a close friendship.

However, Heat icon Dwyane Wade predicted that the pair was going to be close beforehand.

“You’re going to enjoy playing with him,” Wade told Dragic early in the season.”He’s one of my favorite guys.”

Wade played alongside Butler during the 2016-17 season on the Chicago Bulls. The pair led the Bulls to the 2017 playoffs, though they got ousted in the first round to the Boston Celtics.

The retired Heat legend also participated in a couple of postseason battles with Dragic in their time together in Miami. In fact, the backcourt duo nearly helped the Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016.

Now, Dragic and Butler are trying to help the Heat win a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. Their friendly chemistry and close relationship have been on display.

They are currently facing off against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

During the Heat’s 109-100 victory in Game 2 of the series on Thursday, Dragic put up 20 points, three rebounds and six assists. Butler concluded the contest with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes of action.