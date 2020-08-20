- Video: Goran Dragic Hilariously Performs CPR on Jimmy Butler During Heat-Pacers Game 2
- Updated: August 20, 2020
Near the end of the Miami Heat’s 109-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their playoff series, All-Star Jimmy Butler hit his head and fell to the court.
Heat fans held their breaths as Butler winced in pain on the floor.
That was until Goran Dragic came over and jokingly performed CPR on his teammate and close friend, making it clear that the injury was far from serious.
Dragic out here saving lives 🚑
Via @gifdsports
pic.twitter.com/yvDwcCvjkX
— NBA Quick Report™🏀 (@NBAquickreport) August 20, 2020
The Heat put in another strong performance in Thursday’s game, with Butler and Dragic helping to lead the way.
Butler finished the night with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Dragic finished the game with 20 points, three rebounds and six assists.
Duncan Robinson led the team with 24 points. 21 of those points came from a masterful performance from beyond the arc where he went 7-of-8 from 3.
While Dragic administered CPR on Butler during Thursday’s game, it is now the Pacers who are on life support after going down 0-2 in the seven-game series.
The Heat will take on the Pacers for Game 3 on Saturday inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
