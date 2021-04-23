Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reacted to the tragic death of University of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke on Thursday.

Clarke was involved in a car accident in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles at approximately 2:10 p.m. PST. He was transported to Northridge Hospital and was later pronounced dead because of the collision.

He was just 19 years old.

Wade, like many other members of the basketball community, reacted to the tragic news on Instagram.

Clarke was a projected lottery pick before sustaining an injury that limited him to just eight games in his freshman season.

He still averaged 9.6 points per game and declared last month that he was entering this year’s NBA draft. Clarke had signed with Klutch Sports as he looked to pursue his pro career.

It is a devastating loss for Clarke’s family, friends and the basketball community, including Wade.

Rest in peace, Terrence.