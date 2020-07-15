 Dwyane Wade Attempts to Clarify What He Meant by Showing Support for Nick Cannon - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Dwyane Wade Attempts to Clarify What He Meant by Showing Support for Nick Cannon

Dwyane Wade Attempts to Clarify What He Meant by Showing Support for Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Dwyane Wade

On Wednesday afternoon, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade picked up some criticism for showing support to Nick Cannon after his anti-Semitic comments.

However, the former guard rapidly issued a clarification on social media.

Wade, who retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion.

In fact, Wade’s known for inciting change and bringing awareness online. The 38-year-old has been a major advocate for social justice in recent months.

Furthermore, he has been a shining light in the South Florida community as well as numerous other cities across the country. However, his quick support of Cannon appeared to anger many fans on Wednesday.

On the court, Wade will always be remembered for his amazing contributions and sacrifices. The Heat’s all-time leading scorer helped Miami capture three champions over the course of his career.

The veteran has career averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login