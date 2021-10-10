Dwyane Wade has perfect reaction to Allen Iverson and Chris Webber getting involved in cannabis industry

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to salute Allen Iverson and Chris Webber after news of them getting involved in the cannabis industry made the rounds.

The use of cannabis has been a controversial subject in the league for a long time now.

Testing positive for marijuana could lead to suspension in the past. Back in the 2014-15 season, Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders was suspended for 10 games after a second positive test for the banned substance.

However, the NBA has somewhat softened its stance on marijuana use in recent years, acknowledging that some states have legalized the use of marijuana.

Last year, the league and players association came to an agreement to halt randomized tests for marijuana during the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The NBA continued the policy last season and extended it once more this season.

Many current and retired players have been vocal about the need for the league to be progressive when it comes to cannabis.

In April last year, Wade even inferred that he was partaking in the celebration of a popular holiday that celebrates the use of cannabis.