On Monday, the Miami Heat swept the Indiana Pacers out of the NBA playoffs and advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Dwyane Wade, who was the centerpiece of the Heat back then, took to social media to troll former Pacers star Reggie Miller.

Oh Reggggieeeeeeee. Pay me my money!!! @ReggieMillerTNT — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 25, 2020

This is the second time during the Heat-Pacers series that Wade has gone after Miller on social media.

The two former superstars are both employed by TNT for its NBA coverage. Miller is a color commentator during games, while Wade occasionally joins the cast of “Inside the NBA.”

Both faced each other in the second round of the 2004 NBA playoffs, when Wade was a rookie and Miller was in his second-to-last season. The Pacers won the series in six games, only to fall to the eventual champion Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami will likely face the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently lead the Orlando Magic 3-1 in their first-round series, in the next round of the playoffs.