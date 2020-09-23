Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is a huge fan of rookie Tyler Herro.

The former shooting guard spoke highly of Herro in a recent interview on 790 The Ticket’s Tobin & Leroy show.

“You got to give credit to him and his surroundings and where he played because he came in ready,” Wade said during his local radio appearance. “He has that ‘it’ factor. Some things you’re born with. But when it comes to the Miami Heat and the work, that’s what you do in Miami. Everybody knows this. You’re going to work. I know people are like, ‘Oh, it’s just work. Everyone works.’ No, everyone doesn’t work like Miami works. “As a player, you get to walk upstairs before practice starts and the younger guys are in full sweat already before practice, then you practice. You have to go hard, you got to do extra as a young guy. You got to get in the drills more, you got to do a little more. Then after practice, they got to work again. You see the work, you see those guys getting better, so you trust them in those moments. You could see with Tyler, they trust him.”

Herro, 20, has been one of the Heat’s best stories of the season.

The No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest during the regular season. He was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Furthermore, Herro has been a complete stud in the postseason. The guard is putting up 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the playoffs.

As a matter of fact, Herro joined Wade in the history books over the course of the postseason. The rookie is earning huge minutes, guarding multiple players and hitting clutch shots.

Certainly, the youngster has a hint of Wade in him.

The Heat take on the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.