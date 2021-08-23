Dwyane Wade emotionally wishes Kobe Bryant a happy birthday

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took time on Monday to remember another basketball icon, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been the Hall of Famer’s 43rd birthday.

Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2021

Bryant was one of nine people tragically killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash, a horrific event that devastated the basketball world.

Wade and Bryant had bonded during their 13 seasons of competing against each other, with Bryant spending all 20 years of his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant’s shocking death left a deep void with Wade and others, though Bryant’s subsequent induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame allowed those mourners to celebrate an incredible career.

Like Bryant, who continued to thrive off the court after his 2016 retirement, Wade is making the most of his free time since calling it quits in 2019.

Even with the success that Wade continues to enjoy, the memory of Bryant still resonates with him and will likely continue to for the remainder of his own life.