Dwyane Wade launches line of new products under Way of Wade brand
- Updated: August 22, 2021
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is teaming up with the Li-Ning sportswear company to release a variety of new products as part of his continuing endorsement deal with the brand.
The products include multiple different versions of Wade’s signature shoe as well as many different types of clothing, including T-shirts, shorts and hoodies.
Wade and Li-Ning first joined forces in 2012, when he signed a contract with the company to endorse their products and come up with new lines of products. In 2018, he signed what was described as a lifetime deal.
The endorsement aspect of the deal was only a part of the contract, with Wade also becoming more of a presence in the area of basketball clinics and developmental camps.
Prior to Wade’s association with Li-Ning, he endorsed Converse and Jordan Brand products.
Despite having been retired since the end of the 2018-19 season, Wade has remained busy and clearly shows no signs of slowing down any time anytime soon.
