Dwyane Wade dedicates heartfelt post to Chris Paul amidst NBA title opportunity

- Updated: July 9, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showed some major love to his friend and Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul on Instagram.
Wade shared a post of the two and claimed that nobody “deserves this opportunity” to compete for an NBA title more than Paul.
Wade was in attendance for the Suns’ Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals on Thursday.
Paul had another big game in the win, as he put up 23 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10-for-20 from the field.
The Suns now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and are well on their way to helping Paul capture his first NBA title of his career.
Wade, who won three titles during his storied career, knows what it takes to become an NBA champion.
He clearly is pulling for Paul and the Suns to get the job done in this year’s Finals.
