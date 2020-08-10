- Dwyane Wade Reacts to NBA Snubbing of Devonte’ Graham for Most Improved Player Award
- Mario Chalmers Once Got Into Heated Confrontation With LeBron James After Telling Him to ‘Stop Playing Like a B—h’
- Miami Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler on Track to Return Monday Against T.J. Warren and Indiana Pacers
- Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Gives Thoughts on Playing Point Guard After Incredible Performance vs. Phoenix Suns
- Video: Devin Booker and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It During Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns Matchup
- Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Continues to Beg for Justice for Breonna Taylor After 148 Days Pass Since Her Murder
- Dwyane Wade’s Hyped Reaction After Seeing Rodney McGruder Hit Game-Winning 3 Against Trail Blazers
- Miami Heat News: Bam Adebayo Named Finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player Award
- 5 Reasons the Miami Heat Are Primed to Represent the Eastern Conference in This Season’s NBA Finals
- Miami Heat News: Kendrick Nunn Leaves NBA Bubble Due to Undisclosed Reason
Dwyane Wade Reacts to NBA Snubbing of Devonte’ Graham for Most Improved Player Award
- Updated: August 9, 2020
The NBA announced on Saturday that the three finalists for its Most Improved Player award are Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic.
One of the biggest snubs from the list was Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham.
Heat legend Dwayne Wade took to Instagram to show his confusion about Graham’s omission.
This season, Graham showed tremendous improvement from last season, which was his rookie year.
During the 2018-19 season, Graham averaged 4.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 28.1 percent from three.
The 25-year-old upped those numbers to 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three this season.
Doncic himself mentioned that he thought he shouldn’t be on the list, and that Graham should take his place.
Luka to me on MIP voting: “Who votes in this?”
Me: “Well, 100 of us, including me.”@luka7doncic: “Take me off the list and put @Devonte4Graham on there. I don’t deserve to be on there.”
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 9, 2020
Graham later responded to Doncic.
Respect ✊🏾 https://t.co/LfzcWI8HJb
— Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) August 9, 2020
This snub could potentially be motivation for Graham to improve even more for next season, where he will hope to lead the Hornets back to the playoffs, somewhere the Hornets haven’t appeared since the 2015-16 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login