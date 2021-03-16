- Dwyane Wade confidently enters Jimmy Butler into MVP conversation
Dwyane Wade confidently enters Jimmy Butler into MVP conversation
- Updated: March 16, 2021
After a rough start, the Miami Heat are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
As a result, Heat legend Dwyane Wade feels that the MVP conversation surrounding Jimmy Butler is starting to heat up.
I know Jimmy doesn’t care but that MVP convo is heating up for my guy pic.twitter.com/hzsFESQvZp
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 16, 2021
Butler missed a considerable amount of time earlier in the season, and the Heat really struggled without him.
But now that they’re almost back to full strength, the Heat have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Butler is putting up strong numbers so far in the 2020-21 campaign, as he’s averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
He likely won’t win the MVP award, as the Heat are unlikely to finish with one of the league’s best records, and Butler is not considered a true superstar by most people outside of South Florida.
But he is, without a doubt, the MVP of the defending Eastern Conference champs. The team will likely go as far as he can take them.
