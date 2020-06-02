- Dwyane Wade Urges People to Take Significant Action in Latest Social Media Post
Dwyane Wade Urges People to Take Significant Action in Latest Social Media Post
- Updated: June 2, 2020
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade made a simple, yet major statement on social media on Tuesday.
The former guard used Instagram to influence people to vote in various states amidst the chaos that’s taking place around the nation.
Wade, 38, has been extremely vocal during the unrest over the last week.
Several protests and riots have ravaged cities across the country. Protesters are seeking justice for George Floyd, a black man who passed away on May 25 due to police brutality.
As a matter of fact, Wade was one of the first Heat figures to comment on the awful death.
In addition to seeking justice for Floyd, protesters are hoping the demonstrations will bring light to racism, police brutality and more.
Wade, who has been supportive of peaceful protests, is now imploring people to vote. Depending on the politicians or parties in power, certain laws can get passed.
Obviously, the Heat’s all-time leading scorer realizes this is another practical way to incite change in our nation.
