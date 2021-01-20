On Wednesday, Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in the history of the United States.

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade saluted Harris in the aftermath of her inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)



Harris, 56, is the first Black woman to be elected vice president. She is also the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

She will serve alongside President Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Wade, 39, has never been shy to voice his opinions on politics, race and injustice. Of course, the three-time champion has been extremely critical of the state of politics and power over the last four years.

Now, Wade seems to hold a sanguine outlook on the future of the country with Biden and Harris running the show.

Former Heat big man Chris Bosh was ecstatic to hear Biden selected Harris as his running mate last year.