Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh reacted to the news that Kamala Harris will be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate this fall.

Bosh isn’t the only person excited about Harris being on the ticket this election.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bosh’s former teammate in Miami, was also excited by the announcement.

Harris is the first Black woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I'm ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3PJcUTYBGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2020

Having the support of superstars like Bosh and James could go a long way in helping Harris and Biden gain support ahead of the election.

Bosh, 36, played for six seasons in Miami. He was a part of the Big 3 and Miami’s back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

While his playing career ended abruptly due to a medical condition, Bosh was still an 11-time All-Star during his career.

He has career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.