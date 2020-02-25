Dwyane Wade Applauds Sabrina Ionescu's 'Unreal' Accomplishment - Heat Nation

Just hours after delivering a eulogy at Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service in Los Angeles, college basketball star Sabrina Ionescu took to the court and made NCAA history.

The University of Oregon guard became the first ever player to amass 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a college career.

Shortly after, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade went on Twitter to celebrate the 22-year-old’s accomplishment.

Can’t write this any better 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xnqocU3dvR — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 25, 2020

Both Ionescu and Wade have been hit hard by the tragic deaths of the Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter last Jan. 26. They died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven other passengers.

According to Ionescu, the elder Bryant was a “mentor, idol, inspiration and close friend.”

In her eulogy, Ionescu recounted how she first met the elder Bryant and his daughter during a college basketball game, and how they developed a close relationship after that.

As for Wade, he had his own career overlap with that of Bryant’s for 13 NBA seasons. Though they were fierce rivals on the court, the two shooting guards shared a friendship off of it.

Wade also attended the memorial service and dedicated a social media post to celebrate the memory of the Lakers legend.