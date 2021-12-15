Dwyane Wade appears to be drunk as he attempts to congratulate Stephen Curry on historic accomplishment

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard.

Iam a Witnessed!!! Congrts @StephenCurry30 on becoming the all leader in 3s made💫 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 15, 2021

Before Curry established himself as an elite player, Allen was considered by many to be the game’s greatest pure shooter of all time.

Although Allen played most of his career for other teams, Heat fans will always remember him for hitting perhaps the most memorable shot in NBA Finals history.

In Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, with seconds remaining and Miami down by three, Allen hit a 3-pointer that saved the team’s season. Miami went on to force a Game 7, where it clinched its second straight championship.

Curry broke Allen’s record at Madison Square Garden in a 105-96 win over the struggling New York Knicks. Allen made his way to the arena for the game and embraced Curry after he notched the historic accomplishment.

The Warriors are now 23-5 on the season and hold the league’s best record by a hair over the Phoenix Suns.

With Klay Thompson set to return for Golden State soon, perhaps the NBA hasn’t even seen the best of the Warriors yet.