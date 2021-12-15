- Video: Stephen Curry shares emotional moment with Ray Allen after he breaks his all-time 3-pointers record
- Report: Miami Heat update Tyler Herro’s injury status for matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Duncan Robinson says he’s gotten help this year from a psychological perspective amid shooting woes
- Dwyane Wade’s offended reaction to ESPN boasting Luka Doncic recreating his epic moment with LeBron James
- Ray Allen gets nostalgic as Stephen Curry prepares to break his all-time 3-point record
- Video: Kyle Lowry sends Cavs defender to the ground with filthy ankle-breaker
- Report: Miami Heat release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dwyane Wade can’t wait to ‘lie’ to his grandkids and tell them he played with LeBron James
- Report: Chicago Bulls big man tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in game vs. Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra slams NBA’s COVID-19 protocols after Miami Heat lose Caleb Martin
Video: Stephen Curry shares emotional moment with Ray Allen after he breaks his all-time 3-pointers record
- Updated: December 14, 2021
After days of anticipation, it has finally happened: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has surpassed former Miami heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.
Allen himself made the trip to Madison Square Garden, where Curry broke the record against the New York Knicks, and the two shared an emotional moment once the record was shattered.
Steph celebrates the moment with Ray Allen 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Nmbyvmy7O
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021
Before Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Allen was considered by many to be the game’s greatest 3-point shooter ever.
He played 18 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Heat, earning himself a ring with the Celtics in 2008 and another with Miami in 2013.
Curry, however, has changed the game, most noticeably with his seemingly unlimited range and immense volume of 3-point shot attempts.
With a 22-5 record, the Warriors currently hold the NBA’s best record. Star guard Klay Thompson seems poised to return from a torn Achilles just weeks from now, and he should make Golden State even more formidable.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login