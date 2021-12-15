Video: Stephen Curry shares emotional moment with Ray Allen after he breaks his all-time 3-pointers record

After days of anticipation, it has finally happened: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has surpassed former Miami heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Allen himself made the trip to Madison Square Garden, where Curry broke the record against the New York Knicks, and the two shared an emotional moment once the record was shattered.

Before Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Allen was considered by many to be the game’s greatest 3-point shooter ever.

He played 18 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Heat, earning himself a ring with the Celtics in 2008 and another with Miami in 2013.

Curry, however, has changed the game, most noticeably with his seemingly unlimited range and immense volume of 3-point shot attempts.

With a 22-5 record, the Warriors currently hold the NBA’s best record. Star guard Klay Thompson seems poised to return from a torn Achilles just weeks from now, and he should make Golden State even more formidable.