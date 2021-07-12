Duncan Robinson says it’s ‘obviously kind of an enticing thought’ to have ‘different options’ in free agency

Any Miami Heat fans hoping to see Duncan Robinson return to the team next season were dealt a slight blow recently

Robinson recently went into depth about his feelings regarding the upcoming offseason, and he didn’t make any commitments about returning to the Heat.

“I think the moment that you get like fixated on a certain outcome, whether it be number or whether it be destination, then it’s like you kind of start getting distracted by that and it becomes obsessive,” said Robinson on a recent episode of his podcast. “At this point, I have such little information. Like I know what I know and I know the experience that I’ve had. But I’ve also only had one experience with one team. So like to see what’s out there is obviously kind of an enticing thought. To have the opportunity to be a free agent and have some different options is obviously a coveted position.”

Robinson’s position is understandable, as he has spent his entire three-year NBA career with the Heat. Robinson is certainly a decent fit in Miami, and the team would have a big void to fill if he were to leave.

In the 2020-21 season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Known best for his 3-point shooting, Robinson shot the ball at a 40.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old is often regarded as a defensive liability and a one-dimensional offensive player. There may be some truth to that, but Robinson plays a key role for a Heat squad that could have a very hard time replacing him. Elite shooting can be hard to come by.

Miami suffered a quick exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The team was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

If the team wants to ensure a different outcome next year, it is likely going to need to add some talent this offseason.