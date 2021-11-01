Duncan Robinson says he confronted Jimmy Butler for calling him the dumbest player he’s ever played with

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson didn’t agree with superstar Jimmy Butler’s assessment of his basketball IQ.

Butler claimed that Robinson is “like the dumbest one out of all of them” when talking about some of the smart teammates that he’s played with in his career.

Jimmy Butler roasts Duncan Robinson like a savage 😂 "I've played with some pretty smart players before. I think Duncan's like the dumbest one out of all of 'em." pic.twitter.com/KlBfd7tJJJ — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 30, 2021

Robinson, who is in his fourth year in the NBA with the Heat, revealed that he confronted Butler about the comments.

Duncan Robinson on Jimmy Butler making those jokes yesterday about him not being a part of the high IQ group He laughs then says: "I just heard before the game what Jimmy had said, I confronted him about, I obviously didn't agree, but Jimmy's gonna be Jimmy." — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 31, 2021

While the two don’t see eye to eye on Butler’s assessment, it hasn’t affected the Heat this season as they are out to a blistering 5-1 start.

Robinson, who signed a major extension with Miami to remain with the team this past offseason, has been a key part to the team’s success.

So far this season, Robinson is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The shooting numbers are a bit down from Robinson’s usual standards, as he shot 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3 during the 2020-21 season.

It’s only a matter of time before Robinson starts to find his shooting stroke this season.

The Heat are looking to Butler and Robinson to lead the team back to the NBA Finals after last season’s postseason run ended in the first round.

The Heat made some major moves this offseason by re-signing Robinson and bringing in Kyle Lowry, but time will tell if the moves make Miami a better team come playoff time.

The Heat will take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Dallas is off to a 4-2 start this year and will look to hand the Heat their second loss of the season.